vice-president-jd-vance-briefly-suspended-from-x-competitor-bluesky-right-after-joining

Not long after he joined and wrote his first post on Bluesky, Vice President JD Vance was briefly suspended by the X competitor.

In his first BlueSky post, Vance wrote, “Hello Bluesky, I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.”

Hello Bluesky, I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you. — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T20:49:56.916Z

Vance also attached a screenshot of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ recently published opinion about the United States v. Skrmetti, upholding Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender minors.

Vance then followed with two more Bluesky posts encouraging conversation about the Supreme Court Justice’s opinion.

“To that end, I found Justice Thomas’s concurrence on medical care for transgender youth quite illuminating,” he explained. “He argues that many of our so-called ‘experts’ have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth.”

He also wrote, “I might add that many of those scientists are receiving substantial resources from big pharma to push these medications on kids. What do you think?”

Although JD Vance’s Bluesky account was banned relatively quickly, it was later reinstated.

Bluesky Reveals Why JD Vance’s Account Was Briefly Banned

In a statement to Newsweek, Bluesky revealed why JD Vance’s account was briefly banned. The social media platform, which was founded in 2021 and launched in 2024, revealed that the account had been flagged as a potential impostor multiple times.

“Vice President Vance’s account was briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts,” the platform explained. “Which have targeted public figures like him in the past.

Bluesky then stated, “The account was quickly restored and certified so people can easily confirm its authenticity.”

The social media platform further shared, “We welcome the Vice President to join the conversation on Bluesky.”

Bluesky also confirmed that JD Vance’s account was reinstated within 20 minutes of its suspension. A verified badge was also added to the account to “help users confirm the authenticity of the profile.”

Newsweek further reported that JD Vance has been blocked by 111,000 users on Bluesky. This represents the highest block total since the app launched in February.