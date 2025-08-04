Veteran Land Speed Racer Dies After Crashing At Nearly 280 MPH At Bonneville Salt Flats

Chris Raschke, a 60-year-old land speed racer, reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed at nearly 280 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The man was attempting to set a new land speed record in a Utah event, but instead met his untimely death.

According to a Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) release, the incident occurred at around 3:03 p.m. on Sunday, August 3. Raschke was attempting a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah, during the annual event, “Speed Week.”

However, at around the 2 and a half mile, the veteran land speed racer lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Race director Keith Pedersen told KUTV that Raschke had clocked a whopping 280 mph just before he crashed.

Furthermore, it was revealed by Car and Driver that Raschke’s vehicle ended up leaving the road and going airborne.

Immediately, emergency personnel responded to the crash scene, and Chris Raschke was airlifted from the course. Unfortunately, later in the day, he succumbed to his injuries.

Remembering Chris Raschke

Pedersen mourned Raschke’s death, calling it a loss for the entire racing community.

“It’s much more of a camaraderie and community, and that builds a lot of friendships and trust,” he told KUTV. “He’s a big part of it, and he will be sorely missed.”

Speed Demon, Raschke’s team, shared the SCTA release, saying, “At this time, we ask everyone to please respect Chris’s family, friends, and the Speed Demon team. We are deeply devastated.”

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, as per the SCTA.

As reported by Car and Driver, Chris Raschke joined the Speed Demon crew back in 1996. He managed to win the Hot Rod Magazine Trophy for his team last year by reaching a five-mile speed of 446.716 mph.

Speed Demon claims to have created the fastest piston-powered car in the world. The third iteration of the Speed Demon 715 is what Raschke drove during the fatal accident.

Speed Week started on Saturday, August 2, and is scheduled to conclude on Friday, August 8. The event resumed normally on Monday, August 4.