Veteran Actor Atul Parchure Dead at 57, Cause of Death Revealed

According to the Times of India, Indian actor Atul Parchure passed away on Monday October 14th. The veteran actor was diagnosed with liver cancer a few years ago, which eventually led to his death.

Parchure was known in Bollywood for his film career, starring in movies in both the Hindu and Marathi languages. PopCulture highlights some of his most noteworthy films, which include All the Best: Fun Begins, Awarapan, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Navra Mazha Navsacha. He also played a role in the Indian remake of Love Actually, titled Salaam-E-Ishq.

Aside from film, Parchure is also known for appearing on TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and RK Laxman Ki Duniya. The Times of India says that Parchure will be remembered for “his exceptional comic timing and memorable performances across various platforms.”

Parchure’s Peers Pay Their Respects

As news of Parchure’s passing spreads, several of the late actor’s peers in the industry have posted their condolences. A Bollywood actor named Arjun Kapoor wrote to social media, “I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likable person no matter what role he played… He was taken by Cancer despite fighting the disease for so many years. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar posted on her Instagram, saying, “Dear friend shouldn’t have been like this, you fought a lot! You have tolerated a lot. You will always be missed. Your silly smile will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace and the strength to endure the pain of the family.”

The Times of India took a look back at an interview Parchure did with Bombay Times following his diagnosis. The article mentions how Parchure had shared that he had accepted his diagnosis and “was already aware something was wrong.” The actor also explained how he struggled with the idea of not being able to work, which led to many sleepless nights.

Parchure is survived by his mother, wife, and one daughter. His contribution to the film industry will always be remembered and celebrated.