‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Hailey Welch Reality TV Show in the Works

Nearly a month after going viral, “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch is reportedly working on a reality TV series.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that following her famous spit on the camera, Welch has attracted the attention of some producers who want to make a reality TV showcasing her life.

As Hawk Tuah Girl herself thinks about her next move, sources stated her management team has been meeting with producers and talent agencies about the situation.

While her team is at work, Welch spent time at a Tennessee lake celebrating the Fourth of July. The recent reality TV gossip comes just after Welch reportedly filed trademarks, hinting about a potential comedic career.

Before the holiday weekend, Hawk Tuah Girl appeared on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast with Barstool Sports’ Brianna Lapaglia to reflect on her recent rise as an internet sensation.

“It’s a hit or miss what comes out of my mouth – I just talk out of my ass,” Welch explained during her first interview. “The one time I say something like that, of course, there’s a camera in my face.”

The 21-year-old had quit social media and was working in a bed spring factory before declaring on camera “Aw, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang – you get me?” when asked what “move” do men go crazy for in bed.

However, Welch also said that she was looking forward to her Hawk Tuah Girl image to end. “I don’t really want that to be, like, my image,” she added, “I just – I don’t see that being, like, my thang, you know? I don’t want to be known as that.”

‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Hailey Welch Claims She Was ‘So Embarrassed’ After Going Viral

While speaking to The Tennessean, “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch admitted she wasn’t exactly proud of her viral moment at first.

“The first week of it, I was so embarrassed,” Welch explained. “I wouldn’t come out of my house. I went to work, but that’s about it. Other than that, I didn’t go anywhere. But I went from being embarrassed to living in the moment.”

However, once she saw the merchandise online she had a bit of a chance of heart. “If everyone else is making money off of it, I might as well, too,” she pointed out. She quit her job at the bed spring factory not long after.

Welch also admitted that the criticism does impact her in some ways. “The negative comments do bother me,” she added.

“I mean, you go through there and you’re like, ‘Well, you don’t know anything about me.’ I just make funny jokes. That’s just how I joke around. That’s my sense of humor.”