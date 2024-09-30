Verizon Customers Outraged After Thousands Hit With Widespread Service Outage

Over 100,000 Verizon customers have been hit with a widespread network outage that started at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

The cities that have been impacted by the Verizon network outage include Chicago, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Denver, Omaha, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Seattle, Tampa, New York City, Atlanta, and Cleveland. New York City and Atlanta were reporting more in the outage.

Mobile phone disruption was reportedly 52% while 35% was no signal and 14% was total blackout. Some customers have been reported SOS signals.

In a statement to USA Today, Verizon revealed that it is “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers.”

“Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue,” Verizon spokesperson, Ilya Hemlin, also told the media outlet.

Verizon Support has been responding to customers on X (formerly Twitter) about the network outage. “We are diligently working on getting your sevrice back up and running in a timely manner,” one message reads. “Thanks so much for your patience during this process.”

Another message reads, “We understand the importance of staying connected, and would be happy to take a look at what’s occurring.”

Social Media Reacts to Widespread Verizon Network Outage

Immediately after the Verizon network outage started customers took to social media to share their frustration over the situation.

“My phone is stuck on SOS mode,” one customer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Tried everything from resetting network setting to rebooting the phone nothing seems to be working please fix this! This is unacceptable!”

Another customer offered another reason behind the outage. “Took my phone into Verizon- they said A LOT of iPhone sims are frying out right now… the guy said it’s a bit suspicious as the new iPhones are switching to digital sims – so is it to get us all to upgrade?”

Other customers were quick to discover that it was a nationwide outage. “So its nationwide. Good to know. I just had someone text my son and he got it, but my galaxy is only making emergency calls.”

A fellow customer pointed out that it wasn’t the first time they experienced an outage recently. “I am TIRED of cell service outages that are taking more than 3 hours to fix. This has happened multiple times over the last few months, and has affected my work and peace of mind. FIGURE IT OUT.”

Meanwhile, X users found humor in watching Verizon customers taking to the social media platform after noticing the outage. “Everyone running to Twitter to see if Verizon is down.”

Everyone running to Twitter to see if Verizon is down😧 pic.twitter.com/y0ytq6e5Ng — primalkey (@primalkey) September 30, 2024

Time will tell when the network issues will be resolved.