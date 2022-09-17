ICYMI: These 40+ Actresses’ Fashion Stole The Show At The Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival was in full swing last week, and the red carpet looks did not disappoint—but one class of women stole the show completely with elegant and fierce ensembles. In case you were too busy following the Don’t Worry Darling drama, here are 10 actresses over 40 whose swoon-worthy festival looks deserve your attention.

Penelope Cruz

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Cruz wowed at the L’Immensità premiere in this long-sleeved black dress with a gorgeous bright pink leaf print, and we couldn’t get enough of those heels! Her pops of silver jewelry completed the elegant but bold look.

Tilda Swinton

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Swinton looked hauntingly statuesque in an exquisite lavender number with a hint of shimmer at The Eternal Daughter premiere last Tuesday. The actress sported bright yellow highlights in her hair to complement the gown, and it definitely worked.

Cate Blanchett

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Here’s our vote for the best-dressed celebrity at the Tar premiere! What’s not to love about Blanchett’s flare-legged black jumpsuit with a whimsical floral detail up top?

Natasha Lyonne

(John Phillips/Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne stunned at the premiere of Brendan Fraser’s The Whale. The star’s white dress with a blinged-out collar and sleeves was a perfect match for her mod-looking white sunnies, which were complete with a gorgeous chain.

Laura Dern

(Kate Green/Getty Images)

We got monarch butterfly vibes in the best way from Dern’s breathtaking black and yellow knit dress that she wore to the premiere of The Son. The dress’ teardrop pattern takes a different shape from the bodice to the skirt, which creates a cohesive and ultra-flattering look for the actress.

Julianne Moore

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jury president Moore had too many great festival looks to count, but if we had to choose one, it’d be what she wore to the White Noise premiere. The black jumpsuit paired with a sheer skirt and matching cape were simply dazzling, and the actress’ earrings and bold statement jewelry matched the outfit’s shiny details without overshadowing them.

Chloë Sevigny

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Less was definitely more with Sevigny’s sexy black gown that she wore to the Bones and All premiere. The peeks of skin are tantalizing yet tasteful, and the dress’ draping sleeves give Sevigny the perfect silhouette. The actress accessorized lightly, save for the bold, serpent-like necklace she chose to finish off the look.

Catherine Deneuve

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The 78-year-old French actress Catherine Deneuve was the epitome of grace and beauty at the White Noise premiere in her classic red gown. The slit in the middle of the skirt allowed us a peek at her equally gorgeous heels. While her accessories were understated, her nails were painted to match the gown, and we must say we love the attention to detail.

Hillary Clinton

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hillary Clinton was positively radiant in her sky blue dress and white heels as she also attended the White Noise premiere. The color of the dress perfectly complements Clinton’s skin tone and iconic blonde hair. By keeping her accessories simple with two silver bangles and stud earrings to match, Clinton let the look speak for itself.

Isabelle Huppert

(Kate Green/Getty Images)

French actress Isabelle Huppert sported an almost regal look for the Argentina, 1985 premiere. Her asymmetrical black skirt gave us a much-appreciated view of her sophisticated choice of footwear. Huppert’s bold gold jewelry upped the classiness factor of the look, which was obviously already pretty high.

More From Suggest