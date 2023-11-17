Vanna White Reveals Her Thoughts On Retirement In ‘GMA’ Interview

Vanna White is setting the record straight on her retirement plans from Wheel of Fortune.

Recently, Vanna White took part in an interview on Good Morning America. During the segment, the game show host shared her thoughts on retirement and what she plans to do with her free time in the future.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 41 years,” Vanna, 66, said of hosting Wheel during the interview.

She added, “I think of Pat [Sajak] as family and always will.”

“We called ourselves Ken and Barbie,” Vanna later joked.

She continued, “I mean, we’re not quite that today. But Ken and Barbie go together and always have. Peanut butter and jelly go together. Pat and Vanna go together.”

Vanna isn’t the only Wheel host discussing retirement plans. Recently, Pat Sajak announced that he will be retiring after the 2023-2024 season. In the interview, Sajak’s cohost admitted that she had to consider whether she was ready to leave the show after his announcement.

“When Pat told me he was going to retire, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m not sure that I’m ready to retire,'” Vanna said.

Ultimately, Vanna decided she “just wasn’t ready to retire” yet. She extended her contract for 2025-2026 and will be hosting alongside media personality Ryan Seacrest.

Vanna White Spotted With New ‘Wheel’ Cohost

Vanna White was recently spotted in Nashville with Wheel’s future cohost, Ryan Seacrest.

In the photo obtained by The U.S. Sun, White rocks a red leather pantsuit while strutting next to her new cohost. Seacrest is smiling, sporting a navy blue blazer and jeans.

Facebook / Eric Kenley Ripper

It turns out, fans already can’t get enough of the game show’s new pairing.

One fan replied to the photo, “They look so natural together!”

The sighting offers a glimmer of hope as Sajak’s retirement draws near. As for White, she’s not planning on leaving the Wheel family—not anytime soon, at least.