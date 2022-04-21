After 40 Years And 7,000 Shows, Vanna White Finally Wore The Same Dress Twice

Vanna White is one of the most famous faces in game show history. The Wheel of Fortune star has been revealing the puzzle letters on the game show since 1982, always sporting a stunning gown. Surprisingly, it wasn’t until 2020 that White repeated an outfit—the first time in over 7,000 episodes.

White Repeated A Dress For The First Time In Almost 40 Years

White joined Wheel of Fortune after the departure of Susan Stafford in 1982. She was selected as one of three guest hostesses, alongside Vicki McCarty and Summer Bartholomew. In December of the same year, White became the regular hostess.

She always appears on the show in glamorous outfits, including ball gowns, cocktail dresses, and jumpsuits. In her 40 years on the show, White has shockingly only repeated an outfit once. Before breaking her streak, White told KSDK St. Louis, “Never. Repeat, I never wear the same dress twice.”

Her streak of no-outfit-repeating ended in September of 2020 when, for the first time in her long Wheel of Fortune career, she had to wear a dress she had already worn on camera. White addressed fans on the show’s YouTube channel, saying, “Can you believe, for the first time ever, I wore the same dress twice, after 7,000 dresses?” She pulled out the dress, a bright blue, short sleeve dress.

How Does White Choose Her Outfits?

Even with the dress repeat, that still means White has worn over 7,000 outfits during her time on Wheel of Fortune. So, how does she get her dresses? According to White, she has a fitting for new dresses every few weeks, where she and costumer Kathi Nishimoto pick their favorites from a selection of 50 to 60 dresses.

“The biggest challenge was to just get [White] to [be vocal about dresses she doesn’t like],” Nishimoto told People. “Because she is so nice, she doesn’t want to say no to anybody.” White has worn all kinds of outfits from gowns to slacks, but does she have a favorite one?

“My favorite dresses happen to be the comfortable ones,” White told Fox News. “A lot of them are so skin tight and don’t budge. I feel like I’m wearing a corset and I’m walking for 30 minutes in 5-inch heels. It looks great, but it can be uncomfortable. I still do it, it’s part of my job. But if I had the choice, I would prefer stretchy gowns. And I honestly love the cocktail length.” White has appeared on Wheel of Fortune for 40 years now; it’s surprising that she has only repeated a dress one time!

