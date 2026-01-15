vanessa-williams-owns-up-to-using-weight-loss-drug

Vanessa Williams has officially confirmed that she does use a weight-loss drug.

The former Miss America recently spoke to HELLO! about using Mounjaro, a Type 2 diabetes medication that can also be used for weight loss.

“It’s a game-changer,” she explained. “When I turned 60, I was like, ‘I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?'”

Speaking about her weight-loss journey, Vanessa Williams said she began struggling with excess weight in her fifties.

“My fifties were hard. I started perimenopause in my late forties, but suddenly, at 51, it’s crazy how your body changes,” she shared. “You feel out of control because you’re working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to.”

Williams further shared that she is also on HRT and recently started NAD+ injections, which support cellular rejuvenation.

“Science is amazing,” she pointed out. “I’m like, ‘What’s next? Bring it on!'”

Alongwith Weight-Loss, Vanessa Williams Says She Goes the Distance to Keep Flawless Skin

Meanwhile, Vanessa Williams spoke about how she maintains her flawless skin through facial treatments called P5.

The treatment involves polynucleotides, hyaluronic acid, and a “vampire facial,” in which the client’s blood is extracted, spun to separate the fibrin, and then injected back into the client’s face.

“I’ve done it three times and definitely see a difference,” she revealed.

Williams then said she also uses a handheld Ziip device that connects to an app on her phone. It offers settings for tightening, plumping, contouring, and even tackling spots.

“It was created by the make-up artist Melanie Simon,” she continued. “Who I worked with when I was doing Desperate Housewives. She sent me one, and I’ve been using it for 15 years.”

This isn’t the first time that Williams has opened up about her skincare. In 2022, the actress got candid with the New York Post about cosmetic procedures.

“Knowing where to get good Botox,” she said when asked how she maintains her youthful glow. “I don’t want to look like somebody else.”