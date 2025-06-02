Vanessa Kirby Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump

Vanessa Kirby revealed she is pregnant with her first child by showing off her baby bump at The Fantastic Four photocall in Mexico over the weekend.

The beautiful mom-to-be donned a gorgeously metallic blue halter dress while she posed for the cameras at the Comic Con Experience Mexico on Saturday.

The pregnancy news comes just months after it was reported that Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil got engaged. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was first romantically linked in October 2022. However, they didn’t make the relationship Instagram official until November 2023.

Kirby’s co-stars Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were also at the exciting event to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

According to IMDb, the film follows Marvel’s Fantastic Four as they must balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond. They also must defend Earth from the “ravenous space god” known as Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world. [The film follows] Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they face their most daunting challenge yet,” the film’s description reads.

Kirby plays Sue Storm in the film.

Also starring in the film are Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Natasha Lyonne.

Vanessa Kirby Said She ‘Out-Nerded Everyone’ On the ‘Fantastic Four’ Set

During a recent interview with Empire, Vanessa Kirby said she “out-nerded everyone” on the set of Fantastic Four.

“I’m such a Sue nerd,” she told the media outlet. “I think I out-nerded everyone in the room. I got so into quantum physics. It’s sad how much I got into it. I could waffle on about cellular vibration frequency.”

She further teased that the film is “not just adults that have superpowers.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on Jul. 25.