Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About ‘Rude’ Pregnancy Rumors Following Bachelorette Party Pics

Months after rumors flew about her being potentially pregnant, Vanessa Hudgens speaks out about the rude gossip.

During the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast, Hudgens recalls the pregnancy rumors starting after she posted pictures of her bachelorette party in Oct. 2023. Onlookers made comments about her midsection and speculated that the High School Musical star and her now-husband, Seattle Mariners’ shortstop Cole Tucker were expecting.

“I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day,” Vanessa Hudgens declared. “And am a real woman and have a real body. I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks.”

Hudgens then spoke about the “four agreements” all women should follow. “One of them is don’t make assumptions…in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies,” she explained. “We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, not let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well.”

Vanessa Hudgens previously addressed the comments by stating, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop” in the post’s comment section.

Hudgens and Tucker got engaged in Feb. 2023 and were married in Dec. 2023. They were first linked in Nov. 2023. She previously dated Austin Butler for nine years.

Vanessa Hudgens Says She’s ‘Grateful’ For Her Breakup With Austin Butler

Also during the She Pivots episode, Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her nine-year relationship with Austin Butler. The couple ended their relationship just months before Hudgens and Tucker started dating.

“I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place,” Hudgens said. “Obviously, getting married.”

Vanessa Hudgens also said the heartbreak helped her by pushing her to the right person, for which she was grateful. “Because he’s just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I’ve ever met,” she said about Tucker.

Hudgens previously stated that she and Tucker met on a “Zoom mediation group” and then he sent her a DM. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy],” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Tucker also gushed about Hudgens during a 2021 press conference. “She’s awesome, I love her. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”