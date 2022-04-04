Vanessa Hudgens Looks More Like A Kardashian Than Herself In Recent Post

Vanessa Hudgens recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from after her night at the Oscars, but we have to admit we barely recognized the High School Musical star. If it weren’t for her unmistakable smile, we almost thought this might be a photo of one of the Kardashian sisters. It wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity’s new look made them look like an extra on the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As one of the biggest teen stars of the last 20 years, Vanessa Hudgens is likely one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood today. In recent photos she shared of her Oscars afterparty look, the 33-year-old actress looked more like Kim or Kourtney Kardashian than she did herself.

Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Oscars Red Carpet In Michael Kors

For the Oscars, Hudgens wore a glittering Michael Kors Collection halter gown. We’ve seen dresses from this line before, worn by the gorgeous Viola Davis several times during her red carpet walks. Whereas the incomparable Davis often wore the designer’s brighter hued gowns, Hudgens opted for a slinky little black number that hugged her curves all the way down. She went with a subdued makeup look, light on the contouring, but with dramatic eye makeup that made her look every inch a silver screen siren.

When it came time to attend the Vanity Fair afterparty, however, Hudgens made a quick costume, makeup, and hair change that completely altered her look. She’d taken her hair out of the chic bun she’d worn for the red carpet and set it loose in beachy waves that framed her face. Her dull red lipstick was wiped off and replaced with a nude gloss. A contour was added that made her cheekbones pop even more than usual, and that’s saying something.

Hudgens’ Quick Change Into Valentino

The only thing that didn’t change much was Hudgens’ eyes, and she stuck with a glittering black dress, but this one was a strapless Valentino number with a lacy skirt. Hudgens was undeniably gorgeous in both looks, but with the heavy contour, she looked more like one of the Kardashian’s cousins than herself. And it’s not like looking like a member of one of the most beautiful and celebrated celebrity families in Hollywood is exactly a bad thing.

The Kardashians have definitely set the standard when it comes to makeup, which has inadvertently spawned a wave of look-a-likes, with comparisons to Khloe Kardashian being the most prevalent. Chrissy Teigen was teased by fans for looking like Khloe’s long-lost sister last year, while Gwen Stefani also sparked comparisons when she changed up her makeup for a series of Instagram photos. As we said, there could be worse comparisons.

More Stories From Suggest

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’



Trevor Noah Blasted Over Silent Support Of Will Smith After Takedown Of Kanye West



Oscar Attendees Could Face Hefty Tax Bill Over $140K Gift Bag