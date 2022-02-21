Is Vanessa Bryant Dating Again? The Current Status Of Her Love Life

Vanessa Bryant is known for being the wife of the late and great Kobe Bryant, who passed away on January 26, 2020. It has been over two years since the tragic accident, and many are wondering if she is dating again.

Vanessa and Kobe first met in 1999, and after dating for just six months, they got engaged. Their wedding came in 2001—followed by the birth of four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri—as well as some major bumps in the road.

In 2003, a 19-year-old made allegations of sexual assault against Kobe. While he denied that, he did say during a press conference that he had been “unfaithful” to Vanessa. “I’m innocent. I sit here in front of you guys furious at myself, disgusted at myself for making the mistake of adultery,” he said. “I love my wife with all my heart. She’s my backbone.” Eventually, the charges were dismissed.

In 2011, due to irreconcilable differences, the couple filed for divorce, but by January 2013, they had decided to stay together, and they were, until 41-year-old Kobe and their second child, 13-year-old Gianna, died in a helicopter accident, along with seven others.

Vanessa Bryant Has Been The Subject Of Dating Rumors Since Kobe’s Death

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Since her husband’s passing, rumors about Vanessa’s love life have been circulating. In particular, people wondered if there was something going on between her and Derek Fisher. The two were seen sitting next to each other at the WNBA All-Star Game last year.

However, Fisher, who used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe, tied the knot with Gloria Govan in July 2021. Previously, he was married to Candace Fisher, with whom he shares two kids, and after his recent marriage, the Los Angeles Sparks coach and manager gained two step-children.

Vanessa’s dating life was even a subject of conversation before Kobe’s passing. In 2011, when the couple was going through a divorce, she was linked to boxer Victor Ortiz. At the time, Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times shared that the rumor was false, according to Ortiz’s manager, who said that Ortiz was focusing on his career and liked “Midwestern blondes.”

After the death of Kobe, these rumors resurfaced, and Ortiz faced them head-on. “That’s crazy,” he said. “I would never do something like that.” In fact, he apparently had never even met or been in the same room as Vanessa, but he did offer her and her family condolences.

Vanessa Is Currently Not Dating Anyone

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Despite the rumors, it does not appear that Vanessa is currently dating anyone. Instead, her focus has been on her daughters and her mental health, according to sources who spoke with E! News. “Vanessa’s main focus is always the girls,” one said, while another added last August, “She is not dating anybody and likely won’t for a long time. Kobe was her one and only.”

Vanessa also has a current lawsuit against Los Angeles County. She claims that after the helicopter crash, first responders were showing pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s remains to people, which was an “invasion of privacy” and caused further “severe emotional distress.” The trial date for the lawsuit is set for February 22.