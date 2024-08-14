vanessa-bryant-designs-kobe-inspired-logo-for-2028-olympics-in-los-angeles

The 2024 Paris Olympics have officially ended. And although there are four years until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, several people and companies have already started drafting their marketing plans.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is among those who have already gotten a head start. She shared an alternate version of the 2028 Olympics logo.

She replaced the letter A with Kobe’s signature logo, paying homage to her late husband…

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Kobe-Inspired Olympics Logo

“Kobe was the ultimate athlete, and he took his role as an Olympian very seriously,” Vanessa stated in the announcement video.

“He was so proud to represent our country. And he considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments.

Kyrie Irving Gets Candid on Bryant’s Impact

January 26 marked the fourth anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that left several passengers dead. The victims included Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his passing.

Kobe is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports that the legacy Kobe left behind extends way further than the basketball court.

“Kobe as the man was very inspirational. Very loving, and compassionate. Always had an open heart for those that wanted to follow his knowledge and wisdom,” Irving said to Scoop B.

James Harden Pays Homage to Lakers Star

Most people recognize Kobe as one of the best basketball players ever. But he was just as skilled a business savant, making several investments that are still paying dividends post-humously.

Los Angeles Clippers star, James Harden was one of many players who had a special relationship with Bryant both on and off the court as the two were teammates on Team USA during the 2012 Olympics. Harden says that he and Kobe had several business plans together that the two were hoping to execute before Bryant’s untimely death.

“We had some investments together. We had a couple of business plans together we were actually working on,” Harden told Jonathan Feigen of the “Houston Chronicle” per “Sports Illustrated.”

“Off the court, business savvy, that’s a side nobody really knows about our communication.”