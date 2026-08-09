Update on Kelly Osbourne Amidst Rumored Split From Rock Star Fiancé

Following the news that Sid Wilson has been kicked out of Slipknot after nearly 30 years, more detials about the musician’s alleged split from Kelly Osbourne have surfaced.

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A source close to Wilson and Osbourne recently told PEOPLE that the couple, who has been together since 2022 and shares son Sidney, has been going a diffcult period in recent months.

“There is no secret that she’s not happy with him. They’ve had a lot of back and forth,” the insider stated. “They’re not together right now.”

The source further explained that Osbourne’s “priority” is staying close to her mother, Sharon, and being the “best mom she can be” for Sidney.

“She just doesn’t want the drama in her life right now,” the insider continued. “Sid has a lot he needs to work through on his own.”

Osbourne Writes Cryptic Messages Before Her Split From Wilson Was First Reported

Just before her and Wilson’s split was first reported, Osbourne took to her Instgram Stories to share some cryptic messages.

“Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction,” she wrote. “When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else.”

She also stated, “My son’s little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say… I will protect it at all costs. My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgments I didn’t ask for. My responsibility is to protect their wellbeing. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety.”

Osbourne went on to share her key priorities while also hinting about the split. “I will choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over everything,” she pointed out. “Also, while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?”

A source also told PEOPLE in March that things between Wilson and Osbourne were not going well.

“She’s been in a challenging headspace for several reasons. It’s been very emotional for her. She’s had a lot going on,” the insider noted. “Ozzy’s death still affects her deeply. She’s very focused on being there for her mom right now. They’re incredibly close, and that’s been her priority.”