Singer Reveals 70-Pound Weight Loss

Country singer Nate Smith has revealed that he has lost more than 70 pounds as part of an ongoing health journey that began after a serious respiratory illness prompted him to change his lifestyle.

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Smith shared the update with PEOPLE during the Sports Illustrated and Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville, where he discussed both his progress and his long-term goals. The 40-year-old singer said he now hopes to reduce his weight to about 185 pounds after previously weighing around 275 pounds.

“I think I want to get under 200 lbs.,” Smith told the outlet. “So I was like 275 lbs., somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 lbs. again.” He said staying healthy helps him deliver energetic performances for fans and allows him to feel more comfortable in his clothes.

The singer said the transformation has improved his everyday life in several ways. He noted that he no longer sweats excessively and can move much more freely than before.

Nate Smith Is Happier And Healthier

“I used to be totally out of breath tying my shoes,” Smith admitted. “I can jump around a lot more.”

He also said he now wears a size large after spending the past five or six years in XXL clothing, describing the change as another milestone in his journey.

Smith began prioritizing his health in November 2024 after developing a severe upper respiratory infection. The illness forced him to examine his eating and drinking habits and convinced him that he needed to make lasting changes.

Although Smith has achieved significant progress, he acknowledged that the process continues. He said he still struggles with binge eating but now focuses on moderation instead of strict dieting. Rather than eliminating favorite foods, he aims to enjoy them occasionally instead of making them part of his daily routine.

Smith emphasized that he has not yet reached his target weight but feels happier and healthier than before. He credited the lifestyle changes with improving both his confidence and his ability to perform on stage, saying they have made a meaningful difference in his personal life and professional career.