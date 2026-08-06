‘That ’70s Show’ Star Devastated as Brother Dies ‘Suddenly From an Unknown Heart Condition’

That 70s Show star Laura Prepon is in mourning following the death of her brother Brad, who suddenly died of an “unknown heart condition.” He was 48 years old.

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In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared that she and her family laid Brad to rest.

“He passed away suddenly from an unknown heart condition—it was a devastating shock,” she wrote in the post’s caption, which featured photos of Brad throughout the years. “For those of you who knew Brad, I’m so happy he touched your lives. For those who didn’t, we lost a singular, beautiful, inimitable force. I will miss my brother every day, and carry him in my heart always.

Prepon also advised her followers to seek medical attention if they feel something may be off.

“Please listen to your instinct and get it checked out,” she added. “Hug the ones you love.”

Brad Was the Actress’s Only Brother

Brad is the actress’s only brother. They have three sisters. He was the eldest sibling of the Prepon family.

According to his obituary, Brad was raised in Watchung, New Jersey, and graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School in 1996. He later graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a Bachelor’s degree in History in 2000.

“History was far more than an academic subject to Brad; it was a lifelong fascination,” Brad’s loved ones shared in the obituary. “He possessed an insatiable curiosity and was constantly studying and expanding his knowledge, with a particular interest in World War II.”

Brad’s family also stated that he had the “kind of mind that was always working.”

“Precise, analytical, and naturally drawn to understanding how things were designed and constructed,” the obituary continued. “This way of thinking found a creative outlet in his love of building models, a pursuit that reflected his patience, concentration, and appreciation for detail.”

Brad moved to California in 2002. His family pointed out that health, wellness, and physical fitness were “paramount” throughout his life.

“A remarkable tennis player, he brought athleticism, discipline, and determination to the court,” they shared. “These qualities extended into every part of his life. When Brad committed himself to something, he did so completely.”

His family added, “Beneath Brad’s polished exterior was an introspective and contemplative seeker. As much as he loved a night out, he was just as happy being lost in a book. Ever the inner alchemist, Brad enjoyed gaining knowledge, incorporating it into his life, and forging his own path.”

He is survived by his sisters and mother. He and Laura’s father died during open-heart surgery in 1993.