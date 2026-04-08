‘Vampire Diaries’ Actress and ‘Yellowjackets’ Actor Wed Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Love at first bite… a Vampire Diaries couple just made things official, tying the knot right before welcoming their first baby together.

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Candice King and Steven Krueger, who starred as Caroline Forbes and Josh Rosza in The Vampire Diaries universe, wed at The Chapel at High Point Farm in Tennessee this past February, Vogue reports.

The couple originally planned a large Nashville wedding for this fall, but their plans changed when they learned King was pregnant with their first baby together. The actress also has two daughters, Florence and Josephine, with her ex-husband, The Fray guitarist Joe King.

“We decided to have a small elopement-style weekend in Nashville with just our immediate families, and save the bigger celebration for sometime next year,” Krueger, 36, explained to Vogue.

Steven Krueger and Candice King at the ‘Yellowjackets’ S3 Global Premiere in Los Angeles in February 2025.(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“We had 15 people in total, including Candice’s daughters and my two nieces. And it was perfect,” Kruger, also known for his role as Coach Ben Scott on Yellowjackets, added.

“The most stressful part was making sure the family felt taken care of and could get from point A to point B — which is true whether you’re eloping with 15 guests or managing a crowd of 200,” King, 38, chimed in.

“We were ecstatic with how it all came together. We focused on the essential trifecta: photos, flowers, and food,” Kruger gushed.

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However, being very pregnant with baby number three created a bit of a challenge when it came to finding the perfect wedding dress.

“Shockingly, there’s not a huge market for wedding dresses that fit over a baby bump,” King admitted to Vogue. “I was quite nervous to find a dress that would make me feel bridal and maternal — and not like the ‘Stay Puft Marshmallow Man’ from Ghostbusters bouncing down the aisle,” she joked.

King and Krueger’s romance began after they worked together on the Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. They made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023, and about a year and a half later, Krueger proposed. King announced their engagement on Instagram in May 2025, the day after her 38th birthday.