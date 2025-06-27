Utility Worker Left Dangling After Vehicle Hit By 18-Wheeler

An 18-wheeler struck a utility worker in Louisiana, leaving him dangling over the road. The worker was in the middle of repairing a stoplight at an intersection on Wednesday afternoon when video footage captured the terrifying moment the truck crashed into the worker.

According to the New York Post, this accident occurred in Denham Springs. Bill Atkinson shared the footage online, showing the large truck turning off the I-12 exit ramp. It turned onto Range Avenue, not noticing the maintenance worker doing his job high up on a tractor-trailer.

As the 18-wheeler turned left, it inched into the right light where the man was working. The corner of the truck collided with the bucket, demolishing it and causing the worker to dangle. Luckily, the employee was safely strapped into the bucket, saving him from a big fall and any injuries.

By the end of the video, you could see another worker standing below, reaching his arms out. Realizing he was still safely harnessed, he ran back to the truck to work on lowering the man back to the ground.

East Baton Rouge Parish Director of Transportation Fred Raiford spoke to WBRZ about the dangerous incident. “I don’t know how that truck could have made that turn without hitting one pole on one side without hitting the truck,” said Raiford.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the utility worker only suffered from minor injuries. He didn’t have to visit a hospital for medical treatment since he was attached to the harness.

“That is a mandate we have when you’re in that bucket truck you’ll have that harness on,” added Raiford. Without that harness, the worker may have suffered from critical injuries.

After the crash, the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene and pulled over. He told the authorities that he had no idea the bucket was low enough to hit.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is now investigating the incident. This is because the state has control over the stoplight where the crash happened.