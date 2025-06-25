Opelousas, Louisiana Man Accused Of Injecting Mother With Meth, Beating Her To Death, Ditching Body In Trash Can

A man in Opelousas, Louisiana, Aaron Lloyd, allegedly admitted to killing his mother by beating her to death. In a chilling interview with police, Lloyd allegedly added that he had injected her with meth and, after killing his mother, he placed her body in a trash can.

According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), the incident occurred on June 22. The police received a report of a man, allegedly Lloyd, who had admitted to killing 65-year-old Lisa Lloyd, his mother. He also allegedly admitted to placing her in a trash can.

As per KADN, neighbors noted a foul smell coming from the house. This led to the disturbing discovery of Lisa’s body.

Responding officers found Lisa stored inside a trash can, which was located underneath the Park Circle home’s carport. The OPD and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division launched a joint investigation following the grim discovery.

Lloyd was taken into custody and transported to the OPD for questioning after being located at a Krotz Springs Residence.

Grim Confession

During the interview, Lloyd allegedly confessed to the violent crime. Disturbingly, the OPD alleged that Lloyd confessed to injecting Lisa Lloyd with methamphetamine before beating her to death.

As a result of the investigation, Aaron Lloyd was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, construction of justice, failure to seek assistance, and distribution of schedule II drugs.

“This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking case that has impacted our entire community,” Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc said. “We ask that everyone keep the Lloyd family lifted in prayer during this incredibly difficult time. Our department is committed to pursuing justice with integrity, and we thank the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift and professional assistance.”

No motive for the murder was provided by the OPD. One Park Circle neighbor, David Dorn, told KADN that what Lloyd did “wasn’t right”. He added that he has never heard of a homicide in the neighborhood.

“The only thing I have to say is this is the first time they ever had a homicide in Park Circle, after all these years,” Dorn said. “It’s crazy to say it, but when drug dealing is involved, you don’t know what’s gonna happen, and that’s what happened.”