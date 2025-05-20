Utah Man Accused Of Holding Girlfriend And Her Family Hostage For Six Months

A 23-year-old Utah man, Dominic Garcia, has been accused of holding his girlfriend and her family hostage for six months in Millcreek. Allegedly, Garcia convinced them to do his bidding as he had ties with the cartel, which could end up with them being killed should they disobey their orders.

An affidavit obtained by multiple media outlets, including PEOPLE, details that Garcia moved in with his girlfriend’s family back in December 2024. As soon as he settled into their house, Garcia allegedly told them that he had ties to a cartel.

The affidavit alleges that Garcia convinced the family that, should they want to be “on the cartel’s good side,” they had to comply with his orders. Moreover, the affidavit details that “the cartel would kill them if they did not do what they were told.”

“All the family believed they were trying to keep Dominic in line with the cartel,” the affidavit details, as per NBC News. “They had to do these things as a condition for his continued membership with the cartel.”

Fearing for their safety, the family bought a handgun, which Garcia then began carrying, as per the affidavit. He would allegedly use said gun to intimidate them.

Alleged Violence

Dominic Garcia’s alleged control over the family was so strong that he even convinced them to move out of their home for a month. Apparently, his family had gotten in trouble with the cartel. Upon returning, one of the family members, identified as “HS,” his girlfriend’s sister, texted a friend. She explained the reasoning behind their disappearance.

Garcia found out about the text and allegedly threatened to kill the family if they didn’t comply with his orders. As an apparent act of retribution, Garcia allegedly forced HS to work out five times a day. This also included ice baths. Many times, as per the affidavit, Garcia allegedly held HS’s face underwater.

As per the affidavit, Garcia only allowed the family members to leave the house for a maximum of two hours. All the while, according to his girlfriend, he allegedly continued to threaten to kill them. Furthermore, when Garcia became upset, he allegedly “choked out their pet dogs on occasions.”

Arrested And Charged

Eventually, one family member, identified as “RS,” called police, saying they were holding Garcia at gunpoint on May 17. As per the affidavit, RS told police that they “weren’t able to take it any longer.”

After Garcia’s arrest, he allegedly admitted to carrying the gun and to the abuse he inflicted on HS. Moreover, he admitted that his links to the cartel were lies.

According to court documents, Dominic Garcia was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of threat of violence, and seven counts of hazing involving the use of a dangerous weapon.

The affidavit argued for felony charges to be filed against Dominic Garcia. According to the document, Garcia could flee to Mexico if he were to be released. Moreover, the affidavit detailed that the family “became visibly shaken at the idea that Dominic could be let out.”

As per the affidavit, “multiple family members began crying and believing there was still a chance the cartel could kill them.”