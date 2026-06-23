An ABC Anchor Was Recently Arrested for Suspected DWI

An ABC television news anchor in Missouri recently returned to the air after authorities arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to reports from her station and local media.

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ABC affiliate KMIZ, known as ABC 17 News, reported on May 31 that co-anchor Erika McGuire was arrested early Sunday morning in Columbia, Missouri, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The station said a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy stopped McGuire while she was driving on South Providence Road. Authorities also indicated that she could face a charge of careless and imprudent driving.

In a brief report, ABC 17 News informed viewers that a member of its news staff had been arrested and identified McGuire as the employee involved. The station did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop or any evidence gathered by investigators. Court proceedings remain pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Erika McGuire Returns To Her Post

A week later, industry publication FTVLive reported that McGuire had returned to her anchoring duties.

According to that report, authorities booked McGuire on charges related to driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. FTVLive also reported that she posted bond and resumed appearing on air only days after her arrest.

Neither outlet reported that the station had removed McGuire from her position. Her return to the anchor desk drew attention within the television news industry because it occurred shortly after the arrest became public.

In a Facebook post where McGuire announced upcoming news, fans of the anchor provided support in the comments.

“Nice to see you again!” exclaimed one fan.

“I was praying that you would be back!!” supported another.

“Erika, KEEP that pretty head up! You are an AMAZING reporter/news anchor. Don’t let ANYTHING keep YOU from being YOU!” added a third.

Responding to the comments, McGuire thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

“Thank you very much everyone!” she wrote. “I am so happy to be back. Thank you to everyone for your words of encouragement and support. It truly means so much, and thank you for not only supporting me but KMIZ!”