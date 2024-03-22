Carlee Russell Pleads Guilty in Kidnapping Hoax, Sentencing Revealed

Carlee Russell was one of the biggest stories of last summer… Russell faked her own kidnapping. After admitting to the crime, she stood trial, and today the judge handed down her sentence.

She will not have to serve any prison time. But the list of tasks that she has been ordered to complete is quite extensive.

Carlee Russell Receives Sentence For Kidnapping Hoax

Judge David Carpenter sentenced the 26-year-old to 12 months of supervised probation. Russell will also be required to complete 100 hours of community service. She will also pay $17,974.88 in restitution to the City of Hoover.

After handing down Russell’s sentence Judge Carpenter scolded her for wasting the city’s resources.

“It is a waste of resources to put you in jail. It is a waste of resources to have a trial. Although we are upset about what you’ve done, we’re not going to treat you differently than we would any other person charged with misdemeanors,” the judge said.

Russell Apologizes Following Verdict

If you are not privy to the story, Russell faked her abduction on an Alabama highway last summer. Before she disappeared, Russell placed a faux 911 call to the Hoover Police Department to report that a toddler was walking along the interstate with no parent or guardian in sight. That was untrue.

After placing that call, Russell went missing in action. As a result, the Hoover Police Department kicked off a nationwide search. Russell eventually returned. She told police that she had been kidnapped and the toddler was a decoy so that her abduction could be executed. Also untrue.

After being sentenced, Russell issued an apology for all of the commotion she had caused.

“I want to genuinely apologize for my actions. I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress. I’m extremely remorseful for the panic, fear, and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation,” Russell said.

“I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment that I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all those who were directly involved in the search efforts for me.”