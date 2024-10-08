‘Love Island’ Star Hannah Smith Arrested for Threatening to Kill a Police Officer

Hannah Smith, who recently appeared on the sixth season of Love Island USA, was recently arrested after she threatened to kill a police officer.

In a police report obtained by TMZ, Smith was at an Atlanta concert venue on Sept. 30 when she was forced to leave due to being disorderly.

As one of the police officers attempted to take her to an Uber, the reality star lost her cool and attempted to punch them.

Unfortunately for Smith, the drama did not stop there. While handcuffed, the officer said she attempted to kick them multiple times.

After being placed under arrest and taken to the nearby jail, Smith repeatedly threatened to kill the officer and the officer’s sister. She was charged with

two felonies, terroristic threats, and wilful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Hannah was released from jail the next day after making bail. Specifics about the Love Island star’s arrest continue to remain unknown.

Hannah Smith seemingly had a memorable experience on Love Island. She entered the villa on day 1 and was coupled with Kendall Washington. The duo coupled up once again on day 4. However, on day 8, Washington was stolen by Nicole Jacky, leaving Smith single. She let the show on day 10.

Washington and Jacky ended up placing fourth on day 32.

Hannah Smith Opened Up About Why the Relationship With Fellow ‘Love Island’ Contestant Kendall Washington ‘Died Out’

Following her departure from Love Island, Hannah Smith opened up about why she thought the relationship between her and Kendall Washington “died out.”

“Everything played out how it was supposed to,” Smith told TODAY. “I wish me and Kendall would have lasted a little bit longer. But, we kind of just died out, and it was more of just a friendship vibe. So, we both saw it coming. But obviously the little speed bumps and everything that happened along the way didn’t help our connection to grow.”

She continued by stating she felt like Washinton took a step back and things just didn’t progress to the way they were at the beginning.

“So I feel like after that, everything just slowly started dying out. And then obviously Nicole came in and Nicole kind of shook it up. We talked to each other, and we’re like, ‘I think we’re better off just as friends.’ And he told me, he’s like, ‘I really want you to find someone. I’m rooting for you always.’”

Smith then added, “So we didn’t leave on bad terms. We’re still really good friends. I’m rooting for him, as well.”