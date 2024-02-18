Usher Reveals He Won a ‘Bidding War’ With Justin Timberlake to Sign Justin Bieber

While reflecting on his longtime friendship with Justin Bieber, Usher recalls having a “bidding war” with Justin Timberlake over the Beauty and the Beat hitmaker.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Usher spoke about how he and Timberlake competed against each other to sign Bieber to his and Scooter Braun’s joint record company, Raymond Braun Media Group, in 2008.

“When you are at the top of your game, some of the great things will be presented to you,” Usher explained. “And it was, I think, right after [my album] Confessions that I was introduced to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun.”

When presented with the offer to join the U Remind Me singer, Braun just couldn’t resist. “We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever,” Usher continued. “And it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake.”

“I was like, I’m not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I’m going to give you my passion, and I’m going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.”

Usher further explained he had an appeal that stood out from Timberlake. There would only be one Justin with him.

“So if you want to go with Justin, that’s Justin and Justin. Me, it’s only one Justin,” the R&B star stated. “So that obviously created a relationship and [there was] that support of him as an entrepreneur, because I think that he was trying to find himself as well.”

Usher also recalled telling Braun he believed he could manage Bieber. “[I said] ‘You’re not just a guy who can discover artists. You are someone who just needs someone to believe in, and I believe in, and I’ll support you.’”

Usher Says He and Justin Timberlake Are ‘Unique Artists’ With Their Own Creativity

Along with discussing Justin Bieber, Usher reflected on how he and Justin Timberlake are the same kind of artist.

“We are all unique artists and have our creativity,” he explained. “I love the producers that he works with, so much so that I worked with them, and I think he loves the producers that I worked with, so much so that he’s worked with them.”

Usher also said he always wanted to do a record with Justin Timberlake. However, nothing has happened – yet. “I have reached out many times,” the Confessions hitmaker noted. “But we’ve never managed to make it happen.”

In regards to being compared to other artists, Usher added, “I’m in competition with no one other than myself.”