usher-marries-longtime-girlfriend-in-las-vegas-during-super-bowl-weekend

Usher has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. The couple got married in Las Vegas over the weekend, coinciding with Usher’s performance at Super Bowl LVIII. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE.

Just three days before the NFL championship performance, Usher and the music executive obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. Following the Super Bowl, the newlyweds made a public appearance in Las Vegas.

Usher was spotted wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.

Usher Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony: Sources https://t.co/LAZ31b8lp1 — People (@people) February 12, 2024

Usher Marries Longtime Girlfriend During Super Bowl Weekend

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier in the week, Usher opened up about his relationship with Goicoechea. He expressed his admiration for her. Usher also mentioned their commitment to life together, especially for the sake of their children.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course, it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” Usher stated.

“We’ve obviously… made a commitment, to life for life together because of our children,” Usher continued. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

“And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”