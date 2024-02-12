Alicia Keys’ Husband Swizz Beatz Speaks Out on Her Intimate Super Bowl Performance With Usher

Following the epic Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz has shared his thoughts about her intimate performance with Usher.

In his latest Instagram post, Swizz addressed the critics who went after his wife’s performance. “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!!” he wrote. “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium.”

Alicia Keys’ husband also stated that the performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants. “Congrats [Usher] and my love [Alicia Keys] that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

Keys and Usher notably sang My Boo on stage during Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Although the performance was incredible, many viewers noticed the close embrace between the artists. “Swizz Beats about to throw hands,” one X user wrote.

Another X user stated, “Swizz Beatz a better man than me… Cuz if I saw usher hugging my wife from behind unprovoked on the Super Bowl halftime show in front of 100 million…”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been married since 2010 and share two sons.

Usher Reportedly Married His Longtime Love Jennifer Goicoechea After Halftime Performance With Alicia Keys

Just after his epic Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, which featured musical guests such as Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and H.E.R., Usher reportedly married his longtime love Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas.

Page Six reported that producer Bryan-Michael Cox revealed the exciting news. “Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” Cox declared when Usher and Goicoechea walked into the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party. The event was held at Cathédrale Las Vegas.

Usher and Goicoechea, who have been dating since 2019 and have two children together, obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nev. on Thursday, Feb. 8. The couple reportedly had a private ceremony in an undisclosed location.

During the post-Super Bowl LVIII halftime party, Usher was seen wearing a white floor-length coat that had jewels and black letters on the back. The party not only celebrated the performance but was also for the release of Usher’s ninth studio album, Coming Home.

“It’s been an amazing night, man,” Usher stated. “I’m really happy. It’s just the beginning. It’s a victory lap for 100 sold-out shows in Las Vegas. And now we’re gonna take it on tour!”

Among those who attended the event were Queen Latifah, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and Janelle Monáe. Usher’s mother Jonetta Patton, and brother, J. Lack were also present.