us-secret-service-escorts-young-boy-from-white-house-north-lawn-after-he-slipped-through-the-fence

The US Secret Service escorted a young boy from the White House North Lawn after he slipped through the fence earlier this week.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Mar. 26, when the child slipped through the White House fence and was quickly intercepted by US Secret Service officers.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi stated the young boy squeezed through the fence on the North Lawn around 6:30 p.m. local time. This was about an hour after President Donald Trump announced his auto tariff plans from the Oval Office.

“Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident,” Guglielmi explained.

A video showed a Secret Service member carrying the young boy across the lawn. He then handed the young boy off to another officer, who returned him to his parents.

The US Secret Service Recently Experienced an ‘Armed Encounter’ Near the White House

The incident on the White House North Lawn occurred just weeks after the US Secret Service shot a man near the President’s residence.

As previously reported, Guglielmi released a statement revealing that Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest at 17th and G Street NW.

In the preliminary statement, the Secret Service stated local police had shared information about a “suicidal individual.”

The person may have traveled to Washington, D.C., from Indiana.

“Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual’s parked vehicle near 17th and F Street, NW,” the statement reads. “They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby.”

When responding officers approached, the individual allegedly “brandished a firearm.” This led to an armed confrontation. “During which shots were fired by our personnel,” the statement continues. “The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.”

The Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigation Team was investigating the incident. President Trump was not at the White House during the confrontation between the individual and the Secret Service.







