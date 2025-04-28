US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Shares Major Update After Thief Stole Her Bag During Easter Festivities

Days after her bag was stolen at a restaurant during Easter festivities, Kristi Noem revealed the alleged thief had been caught.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US Homeland Security Secretary stated, “Thank you to @SecretService @ICE and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the criminal who stole my bag on Easter Sunday as I shared a meal with my family at a Washington, DC restaurant.”

Law enforcement told ABC News the alleged thief was wearing a mask when he took Noem’s bag. Among the items in the bag were $3,000 in cash, Noem’s DHS access card, a passport, a makeup bag, and an apartment key.

Noem previously said she thought the theft was “professionally done.”

“It was kind of shocking, actually,” she said during a recent interview. “Because it was sitting right by my feet, I actually felt my purse, he hooked it with his foot, and dragged it a few steps away.

She then said the thief dropped a coat over the bag and took it. However, she wasn’t sure if she was targeted because of her position in President Trump’s administration. She did note she felt something brush against her leg when the bag was taken.

“I think I was a busy grandma with four grandkids under the age of four,” she said. “And I was taking care of them and feeding them food and enjoying my family.”

Noem then added, “But certainly had my purse even touching my feet.”

Noem was with her entire family at the time of the incident. She had the cash because her family was in town and she wanted to treat them to Easter festivities.

Kristi Noem Claims The Thief Has Been in the US Illegally For Years

Kristi Noem further claimed that the person arrested is “a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years.”

“Unfortunately, so many families in this country have been made victims by crime,” she stated. “And that’s why President Trump is working every single day to make America safe and get these criminal aliens off of our streets.”

The Secret Service then confirmed that it had made two arrests in the case, one in DC and the other in Miami. The person in DC was described as a “serial” offender.

Secret Service said the theft “had no protective nexus to Secretary Noem or her role as Secretary of Homeland Security.”

The agency’s investigation revealed alleged potential device and credit card fraud. It would maintain jurisdiction over the case.

Meanwhile, the person arrested in Miami was believed to be a co-conspirator with the first person. They are also considered the primary defendant in stealing Noem’s bag. This person is being held on an immigration detainer. Their name will be released when charges are finalized.