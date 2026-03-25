us-army-makes-changes-to-enlistment-qualifications-amid-ongoing-iran-conflict

As the conflict in Iran continues, the US Army makes some changes to its enlistment qualifications.

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The military branch revealed last week that it has revised Army Regulation 601-210 and has increased the maximum age to enlist from 35 to 42. This change will go into effect on April 20. The minimum age remains 17, with guardian permission or 18.

Along with the age increase, the US Army now permits recruits to enlist if they have a single marijuana possession or drug paraphernalia possession conviction without a waiver.

Stars and Stripes reports that a US Army spokesperson confirmed that the new policy changes align the branch with the Department of Defense standards.

This is the second time that the US Army has had a maximum age of 42. The branch previously changed to 42 in 2006, when the US was involved in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2016, the branch moved its age limit to 35.

The US Army Enlistment Age Increase Aligns With Other Military Branch Requirements

The enlistment age also aligns with that of other military branches, such as the US Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. The US Air Force and Space Force increased their age limit in 2023

Meanwhile, the US Navy changed its maximum age to 41 in 2022. However, the US Marine Corps’ maximum age remains 28.

Stars and Stripes further reported that RAND Corp. analysts suggested that the US Army should raise its maximum age in 2023. The analysts stated that the increase would increase recruiting. At the time, the military branch had missed its recruiting goal by about 25% the year before.

Analysts pointed out that in a 2022 study, recruits aged 25 to 35 were about 15% less likely to “wash out of initial entry training” than younger recruits.

It was also noted that older recruits are likely to be “of higher quality, more focused, and more motivated.” They would also be “ready to ship to basic training more quickly.”

Military.com previously reported that US military recruitment reached a decade-high turnaround, with branches meeting or exceeding their goals.

Army reportedly met its goal of 61,000 recruits four months earlier than originally planned. The branch finished its fiscal year at 101.72%