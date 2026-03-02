upsetting-footage-of-ray-j-surfaces-amidst-health-issues

Weeks after Ray J that he was struggling with health issues, upsetting footage of the R&B singer surfaced.

Videos by Suggest

In the video, the “Wait a Minute” hitmaker was seen performing in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Feb. 14. He wore black sunglasses and handed out roses to audience members. However, there was a tear of blood seemingly running down his right cheek.

Ray J was also seen in another video lifting the sunglasses to show dried pools of blood behind each of his eyes. He then took off his shirt to reveal that he was wearing a heart monitor, placed just below his collarbone.

He had reportedly told a friend backstage of the event, “I’ve been getting better.”

Just before the performance, Ray J encouraged his fans to attend despite the rainy weather. “I’m putting my life on the line for this show!” he explained.

Ray J Previously Claimed 2027 Is ‘Definitely a Wrap’ For Him

In late January, Ray J revealed that he was experiencing some health complications while battling pneumonia, declaring that 2027 is “definitely a wrap” for him.

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital,” he revealed. “My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.”

He then shared an update regarding his work with the Zeus Network, including several dating shows. He thanked his parents, his sister Brandy, and others “for helping” him, then stated, “My health is not OK.”

“Just almost died!!” he stated. “I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!”

In an Instagram live, Ray J said his doctors gave him a terminal timeline. He noted, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas weeks before the health update. The hospitalization was due to severe pneumonia and heart pain, according to an unnamed source. This marks the singer’s second bout with pneumonia in four years, following a case he battled in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following his public disclosure regarding his health, Ray J’s estranged wife, Princess Love, dropped a protective order that was previously made against him regarding a violent incident in November 2025.

With the protection order amended, the singer is now able to see his children, Melody and Epik Norwood.

“The restraining order was modified to allow Ray J to have unlimited contact with his children and wife,” his legal team told Page Six.