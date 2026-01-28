ray-j-reveals-upsetting-health-update

Singer and reality TV personality Ray J is opening up about his declining health, claiming “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

The 45-year-old, whose real name is William Raymond Norwood Jr., thanked his family, friends, and fans for their prayers during his battle with pneumonia in a Jan. 25 Instagram video.

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” the “One Wish” singer said.

Ray J then shared updates regarding his work with the Zeus Network, including several dating shows. He thanked his parents, his sister Brandy, and others “for helping” before adding, “My health is not OK.”

“Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!” the singer wrote alongside the post.

Ray J Claims He’s Going to Haiti Soon For Life Saving Treatment

However, the For the Love of Ray J star was singing a different tune on Instagram live videos reshared on social media.

The “Sexy Can I” singer revealed that doctors gave him a terminal timeline, stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.” He attributed his heart’s condition to past struggles with alcohol and substance use. The singer noted that his parents are assisting with his medical appointments and expressed gratitude to his sister, Brandy, for covering his expenses “for the rest of the year.”

The Mars Attacks! star said he is going to Haiti in two weeks as a last-ditch effort to find a life-saving treatment.

On Jan. 7, TMZ reported that Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas due to severe pneumonia and heart pain, according to an unnamed source. This marks his second bout with pneumonia in four years, following a case he battled in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.