one-direction-alum-chokes-on-water-and-collapses-on-stage-amid-heat-wave-in-the-uk

Former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles is recovering after he choked on water and collapsed on stage during a heat wave in the UK.

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The singer appeared ill while performing at London’s Wembley Stadium for his 12-night Together, Together residency on Friday. As he was singing “As It Was,” Styles started to choke on the water before falling to the ground.

As he was on the stage’s floor, Styles raised a fist while heaving. After nearly 20 seconds, Styles got back, seemingly recovering. He then waved at the crowd as he walked off the stage.

Following the performance, Styles took to Instagram a photo of himself on stage.

‘”Together, Together. Wembley. Seven,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Despite the incident, Styles returned to the venue’s stage for his next show the following evening.

According to weather reports, temperatures in London were in the 90s, with the high hitting 97. An extreme heat warning was issued throughout the country.

Styles is scheduled to wrap up his residency on July 4. He will then tour North and South America, with 30 shows in the US alone. He will also be performing in Brazil and Mexico.

Fans React to Styles’ Stage Incident

After watching a video of the incident, fans took to social media to react.

“Omg!! That was the first close up I saw,” a fan wrote. “He’s exhausted and had water go down the wrong track, and I’ve heard the crowd chanting kiwi (I think) in other videos. Steady now, he’s a human!”

“Water went down the wrong pipe,” another fan wrote. “He’s a performer and knew to lie down and cough for theatrics instead of awkwardly standing and coughing. He’s a pro. Love him. Glad he’s ok.”

A fellow fan added, “He’s collapsed before on stage, but due to his Asthma!! He works really hard!!”

Others wondered why no one went on stage to check up on Styles after he collapsed.

“How hot was it?” an admirer asked. “Poor guy! Where was his team?!”