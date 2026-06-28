Katy Perry Forced to Pull Out of Music Festival Performance Due to ‘Government Mandated’ Cancellation

Pop superstar Katy Perry was forced to pull the plug on her Werchter Boutique festival performance in Belgium due to a “government mandated” cancellation.

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In a post on Instagram, the “Firework” songstress spoke out about the cancellation.

“Sadly, my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns,” she explained. “I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are.”

Perry then wrote, “Unfortunately, this is beyond my control. But the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost.”

“I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight, ” she also shared. “I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again.”

Perry went on to add, “I love you all, and please get home safe.”

The post also featured a photo of Perry smoking outside while wearing a robe, headphones, pajama pants, and flip flops.

Others on the festival’s lineup included Pitbull, Mika, Pommelien Thijs, Emmy d’Arc, and James Arthur.

Perry Also Shared a Statement From the Festival Regarding Her Performance Cancellation

Meanwhile, Perry took to her Instagram Stories to share a statement from the festival regarding the performance cancellation.

The festival’s organizers said that, following consultation with the Rock Werchter Safety Committee, the event would end earlier than expected.

“This decision was taken in response to the weather forecast,” the organizers stated. “Which predicts severe thunderstorms from midnight onwards at the earliest. The governor of Flemish Brabant has also issued a be-alert in this regard.”

The festival ended following Pitbull’s performance. “Katy Perry’s concert will not go ahead. By bringing the festival to a close early, we can ensure that the exit of visitors will proceed in a safe and orderly manner,” the organizers noted. “Allowing everyone to return home calmly. The safety and health of everyone present is always our top priority.”

The performance was canceled just days after Perry debuted her latest song, “Watch it Burn.” The single is considered a sister song to the hitmaker’s late-2025 hit “Bandaids.”