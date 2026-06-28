Country Artist Cancels Concerts Due to Low Ticket Sales: ‘I’m Not Gonna Start Lying to Y’all’

Country artist River Shook recently announced that she was forced to cancel her concerts due to low ticket sales.

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In a recent Instagram post, Shook revealed she had to cancel her shows in Greenville and Nashville because neither had sold enough tickets.

“I could give you all b—shit reasons about my van breaking down or whatever,” they explained. “But that’s – I’m not going to start lying to you all now it’s been 10 years.”

Shook also pointed out that cancellations aren’t unheard of in the music industry these days, with musicians at different levels pulling the plug on their shows.

“The rest of the tour is still on,” they reassured. “And you know all I can do is ask if you’re able to get your tickets early, and you’re planning on coming to a show, go ahead and get your tickets. It definitely helps us out.”

Shook added that they and their band will return to Greenville and Nashville soon.

The country singer is expected to perform in Kansas City, Minneapolis, Newport, Raleigh, and Roswell within the next couple of weeks.

Shook’s Fans Offer Support After Bad Touring News

Just after the news broke about Shook’s canceled shows, fans took to the post’s comment section to share their support.

“Sorry about that. Not sure if the artist has any control, but fan bases are aging,” one fan wrote. “I miss so many shows that I would otherwise go to because I can’t be getting home at midnight or later on a Tuesday.”

Another fan wrote, “We are all feeling it, River. It’s hard not to take it personally with your art, but know that everyone is experiencing the same shock.”

Meanwhile, a fellow admirer stated, “I’m sorry, sister. People are broke right now. Yeah, it seems this is happening all across the board at all venue sizes. Hopefully, you can pick up another date somewhere else.”

Shook responded to the comment, “I’m worried for my fellow artists, but holy shit, I’m worried for all the small to mid-cap rooms trying to keep the lights on rn, too.”













