‘Friends’ Star Splits From Musician Partner After 10 Years

Former Friends star Courteney Cox and her musician partner, Snow Patrol bandmate Johnny McDaid, have called it quits after more than a decade together.

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Sources close to the former couple told the Daily Mail that the split was amicable, with McDaid allegedly already dating someone else.

The duo reportedly realized they were living “different lives,” with Cox living in Los Angeles and McDaid spending most of his time in London.

“Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney,” one insider explained. “They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.”

The source further noted, “This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.”

Cox and McDaid were first romantically linked in 2013. They first met through mutual friends. The duo got engaged the following year. Although they broke up in late 2015, they reconciled months later.

Cox was previously married to her Scream franchise co-star, David Arquette, from 1999 until their separation in 2010. Arquette officially filed for divorce two years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Cox Previously Opened Up About Her and McDaid’s 2015 Break-Up

During her 2024 appearance on Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver podcast, Cox opened up about her and McDaid’s 2015 break-up, which occurred while the duo was in therapy.

“So three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense,” she explained. “We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming, whether I should have or not.”

Cox stated that she and McDaid had gone to therapy to discuss “boundaries.” However, things took a turn when McDaid broke with her within the first minute.

“And I was like, what?” she recalled. “We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain.”

Cox noted that McDaid had just hit his breaking point in the relationship. “He wasn’t trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship,” she pointed out. “There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart.”

The actress noted that the split led her to do the most work on herself. “I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries,” she added. “What were my motives in life? Like, what was my part in this?”