Update on ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Legend’s Divorce

The ongoing saga of a Diff’rent Strokes alum’s divorce has hit a roadblock.

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Todd Bridges, who played dependable big brother Willis Jackson across all 8 seasons of the classic family sitcom, is facing quite a dilemma from his estranged second wife, Bettijo Hirschi. According to recent legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hirschi claims her company cultivated the Diff’rent Strokes star’s website, realtoddbridges.com. Hirschi, who Bridges filed for divorce from back in April, puts the price tag on the work she did for his website at a very specific price point of $20,720.

Now, the 61-year-old Every Hates Chris actor has three choices within thirty days of the divorce being finalized, per the legal documents:

He can have the website deleted forever. He can keep it going but share any ongoing profits with Hirschi. Finally, he can write her a check for the full amount and be done with it.

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actor Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi in 2023. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

TMZ reports that if Bridges picks sharing the website’s ongoing profits, she’ll waive the 20K fee. However, the first 4,000 dollars annually would go directly to her before splitting the profits with him.

Todd Bridges’ Estranged Wife Claims the Diff’rent Strokes Alum Owes Her More Cash

Meanwhile, there are other financial details for the estranged couple to settle, according to Hirschi. She claims she paid off a hefty credit card bill the former couple shared. Hirschi wants Bridges to pay his alleged half: a whopping $9,187.94. She also claims the actor quietly took out over $4,300 from an account she manages on her minor son’s behalf, allegedly to pay off Bridges’ lingering tax bills. She wants it paid back as well.

“Whatcha talkin’ ‘bout, Willis?” indeed.

Todd Bridges on ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ (Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard)

Hirschi also wants their individual assets to be kept per their prenup and for neither of them to be awarded spousal support.

Diff’rent Strokes star was married to Hirschi for just over three years before announcing their separation back in January. Bridges has two children from his previous marriage, and Hirschi has four from hers. However, the former couple shares no children of their own.