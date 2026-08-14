ariana-grande-just-got-back-with-her-ex

After recently claiming she was taking a step back from public life, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share that she was back with her ex with her over 363 million followers.

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The 33-year-old Wicked superstar posted a massive photo dump on Aug. 12, captioned simply “🌱 !”

The photo spread seemed a bit random, with plenty of shots of dogs, mirror selfies, and footage of the moon. However, the series of photos also featured two stealth mode shots of her ex, dancer Ricky Álvarez. We’ll call it stealth mode because the 35-year-old’s head was cropped out of one shot, and the second was upside down and blurred. Despite being obfuscated, it’s clear Grande and Álvarez were cozy in the shots, both showing the apparent couple embraced.

Grande, maybe not one to be subtle, tagged Álvarez in both pics (slides 12 and 16).

According to US Weekly, Álvarez also seemed to make the possible rekindled romance official. Álvarez, who is also a photographer, shared one of the shots on his Instagram story.

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande, back in 2016. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Kitty Purry, Inc.)

The duo reportedly dated between 2015 and 2016.

Ariana Grande Apparently Getting Back with Her Ex Follows a Very Public Dumping

The grand soft launch follows Grande kicking her most recent boyfriend, her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, to the curb back in June. The former couple, who reportedly split amicably, dated for nearly three years.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande in February 2025. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“It’s amicable. They gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” an alleged insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another.”

The insider added that “They have been quietly broken up for several months.”

Meanwhile, the apparent romance news follows Grande announcing that she was taking a step back from the public eye after her “Eternal Sunshine Tour” wraps up in September.



