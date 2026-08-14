iconic-supermodel-reveals-engagement

A favorite Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel is getting hitched, sharing the big engagement news on social media.

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Indeed, Alessandra Ambrosio and Australian jewelry designer Buck Palmer are engaged. The 45-year-old brunette beauty took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to post a series of shots from the beachside proposal.

The post kicked off with an adorable shot of the couple standing inside a heart outline, embracing as they flaunted their beach bodies in swimwear. The series also included the moment Palmer got down on bended knee to present his engagement bling to a beaming Ambrosio, as well as multiple shots of the newly engaged couple frolicking on the sandy beach.

“I’d choose you in this life and every life. Here’s to forever, my love. 💍✨,” Ambrosio wrote alongside the sweet post

According to Pop Culture, the couple has been dating for nearly two years.

The supermodel also dished out more details about the engagement, which went down back in April.

“Four months ago, we said YES to forever. 💍 🤍. We’ve been holding this beautiful moment close to our hearts. And now we’re so happy to finally share it!” she wrote on her Instagram story, per PEOPLE.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and jewelry designer Buck Palmer, back in March. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

According to Pop Culture, this will be the first time Ambrosio will walk down the aisle. However, she was previously engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur. The former couple shares two children: daughter Anja and son Noah.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Engagement Ring in Gushing Followup Post

Meanwhile, Palmer certainly flexed his jewelry designer muscles with the lavish engagement ring. It sports a cushion-cut diamond reportedly about 6 carats.

The supermodel returned to Instagram yesterday to show off the opulent ring (and a few more shots from the big day).

“Still soaking it all in… 💍🐞🌙 Some Magic moments,” she captioned the post.

