major-2000s-rocker-and-wife-to-divorce

A fan favorite 2000s rocker has scrapped his marriage of seven years, filing for divorce from his wife earlier this week.

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According to TMZ, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy filed for divorce from Elle Evans on Aug. 12 at the Los Angeles Superior Court. The outlet reports that the “Knights of Cydonia” rocker is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their two children, a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

Evans, 36, told the outlet that her 48-year-old estranged husband has made their marriage “unbearable” and that the legal proceedings “were a long time coming.” She also insisted to TMZ that she would push for custody of her children.

She added that she and the “Hysteria” rocker had a premarital agreement. Evans plans to push the judge to grant her spousal support to her per the terms of their prenup.

Elle Evans and 2000s rocker Matt Bellamy in 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE)

According to TMZ, the former couple walked down the aisle in Malibu back in 2019.

Bellamy recently opened up about his relationship woes, telling The i Paper that he and Evans had been separated since last summer.

“Because it’s one of those situations that involves something that people wouldn’t normally think it is,” he told the outlet. “It was a set of really unexpected circumstances.”

“It’s the kind of thing no one really prepares for in life,” Bellamy, being as vague as possible, continued. “It threw me off, and I had to prioritize looking after the kids and creating stability at home.”

Per TMZ, the rocker listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pending divorce.

The “Supermassive Black Hole” singer was previously engaged to Almost Famous star Kate Hudson. The former couple split in 2014, but share one child, 15-year-old son Bingham.