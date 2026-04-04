‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Files for Divorce

Todd Bridges, of Diff’rent Strokes fame, has filed for divorce from his wife of three years, Bettijo B. Hirschi.

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Three months after announcing their separation, the 60-year-old actor officially filed to end his marriage in a Maricopa County, Arizona, court on March 31, reports Us Weekly. The paperwork cites that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Bridges and Hirschi, who are representing themselves, indicated in the divorce filing that they do not share any community property or debts. The filing also states that neither party is requesting spousal support and that all other terms have been settled out of court.

The Diff’rent Strokes actor and his estranged wife announced their separation in January, having married in an intimate ceremony in September 2022 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California.

“After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Bridges explained back then in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.”

“I thank God for the time we’ve had together, the lessons we’ve learned, and the family we’ve built,” he added. “Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings.”

“I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the chapters ahead,” the actor’s statement concluded.

This Was the ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star’s Second Marriage

Bridges and Hirschi met in early 2022. During a 2024 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Hirschi explained a friend had created a dating profile for her and showed it to Bridges for “market research.”

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actor Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi in 2023. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

This was the Diff’rent Strokes actor’s second marriage. He was previously married to Dori Bridges from 1998 to 2012, and they share a son, Spencir, and a daughter, Bo.

Meanwhile, Hirschi has four children from a previous marriage.