Legendary Actor Details ‘Nervous Breakdown’ He Suffered Early in His Career

Tony Shalhoub has opened up about a “nervous breakdown” he experienced early in his acting career, revealing how stress, fear and self-doubt affected his physical and emotional health.

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The 72-year-old actor discussed the difficult period during an appearance on the August 12 episode of the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast. Shalhoub said he pushed himself relentlessly while trying to advance his career and eventually lost sight of balance in his life.

“I literally drove myself crazy because my life was so out of balance,” Shalhoub said. “I was so consumed or kind of obsessed with clawing my way up whatever that ladder is. I sort of succumbed to the stress of it all and I was in a very unhealthy place.”

Tony Shalhoub Was Scared Of Failing

Shalhoub said “fear” played a major role in his struggles. “Fearful of failing,” he elaborated. “Comparing myself to someone else’s career that was going so well. Even when I was doing alright or keeping my head above water, feeling like it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t going to be sustainable.”

The actor emphasized that no one else created the pressure he experienced. He said his fear of failure and self-doubt came from within.

That pressure eventually affected his health.

“So what happened was it started to manifest itself physically,” Shalhoub said. “I got very sick.”

“I kind of had a mini breakdown, a nervous breakdown. Physically, I was in poor health and psychologically, emotionally I was not in a good place.”

Shalhoub also recognized that his relentless focus on acting affected other parts of his life. He said he placed too much emphasis on his work “at the expense” of his relationships, friendships and physical health.

The actor credited his wife, actress Brooke Adams, with helping him regain balance. “She sort of brought balance to my life but also instilled in me confidence and kept hammering away at this idea that yes, all things are possible.”

“It took me a long time to embrace that or feel deserving of that level of confidence.”