Kristen Stewart Worked With Her Wife on New Movie — She Spills on How It Felt

Kristen Stewart says working with her wife, Dylan Meyer, on the new movie The Wrong Girls felt remarkably easy.

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Stewart stars alongside Alia Shawkat in the stoner comedy, while Meyer makes her feature directorial debut. The film hits theaters Friday, August 14, and marks the first time Meyer has directed Stewart, although the couple had already worked together through their production company, Nevermind Pictures.

Stewart, 36, praised Meyer’s filmmaking abilities in an interview with PEOPLE and said her wife communicated effectively with the cast and crew.

“Dylan’s really good at it,” Stewart said of Meyer’s directing.

Stewart also credited Meyer’s ability to choose the right people for a production. “I think if you have a movie in you and it needs to come out and you communicate well and you know how to pick your people.”

Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Found It Very Easy To Work Together

“It was the f–king easiest thing,” Stewart continued.

“And yeah, she’s pretty prolific, man. She’s just got so many movies in her. I just can’t wait to see what happens.”

The couple married on April 20, 2025, after the film had finished shooting. Their professional relationship, however, predates their marriage. Stewart and Meyer co-founded Nevermind Pictures and have collaborated on several projects.

Meyer wrote The Wrong Girls years before she directed it. Stewart encouraged her wife to take the director’s chair and told Meyer that she wanted to play the lead role. Meyer said Stewart also convinced her that she could direct the movie.

“There was no part of me that was having to coach [Stewart],” Meyer said. Meyer also praised Stewart’s acting skills, which further simplified their work together.

The Wrong Girls follows two codependent best friends whose lives spiral into chaos. The story draws inspiration from Meyer’s friendship with producer Maggie McLean.

The movie features Stewart and Shawkat alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Tony Hale, Zack Fox, Kate McKinnon and Geena Davis. Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani provide the voices of the characters’ cats.