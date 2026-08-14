Country Singer Had to Be ‘Pulled Through a Windshield’ After Scary Bus Crash

A country singer is on the mend after he took a honky tonk beat down via a harrowing bus crash.

Videos by Suggest

“Country AF” performer Colt Ford took to Instagram Aug. 12, sharing a snapshot of his tour bus sporting some serious damage. The windshield was shattered, a front tire seemed all but hanging on, and a headlight was busted.

Ford, real name Jason Farris Brown, gave a blunt (and painful-sounding) explanation in the caption to the alarming photo.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release,” the 56-year-old began. “The next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders.“

While the “Farm Life” singer didn’t offer details on his injury or the crash, he reassured fans that everyone was okay… more or less.

“The crew is a little banged up, but we’re all still here,’ he added.

Of course, fans and fellow country music stars rallied behind Ford in the comments section of the post.

“Praying for you and your crew, homie,” singer Uncle Kracker offered. “Whaat the hell. I’m glad your alive OG,” country-themed rapper Ryan Upchurch added. “Dang Brother, glad yall are okay but a broken shoulder, not the break you needed. Prayers for a quick recovery, hang in there bud,” country singer Tracy Byrd wrote.

Country Singer Colt Ford Suffered a Devastating Family Loss Earlier This Year

Meanwhile, the bus crash follows a rough couple of years for the country singer. In April of 2024, Ford suffered a near-fatal heart attack, ending up in a medically induced coma. Not long after making a full recovery and returning to performing, his father passed away this past April.

“Thank y’all for all your prayers and wishes,” Ford said in an Instagram video at the time. “[My father] passed away right there in his house that he loved, with my momma on one hand, married 62 years, and my son Reynolds on the other hand, his grandson that he thought hung the moon. And he just eased off.”

Colt Ford performs at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on August 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ford is still scheduled to perform on Aug. 15 at “Tailgate X” in Ballenstedt, Germany. The festival is billed as “Europe’s biggest redneck festival.”







