University Graduate Chased By Police While Walking The Stage With Infant Son

A University of Buffalo graduate, Jean Paul Al Arab, shared a now-viral video of him walking his graduation stage with his infant son in his arms. As he runs to get his diploma, school security and even a police officer attempt to grab him to prevent him from doing so, due to safety concerns.

As shown in Al Arab’s viral TikTok video, the graduate is seen rushing the stage with his infant son in his arms. Similarly dressed, Al Arab’s son is shown wearing a blue gown and cap. As he runs through the stage, school security and even a police officer attempt to grab Al Arab. However, they were proven unsuccessful, as the crowd cheered for the proud father.

While talking to WGRZ, things weren’t supposed to go that way initially. Reportedly, bringing his son on stage had been initially approved.

“I asked last semester in a commencement prep session if I could walk with my baby, and they were like, ‘Yeah, no one’s gonna tell you no,’” Al Arab told the outlet.

However, on graduation day, things changed. Event staff told him that walking the stage with his infant son was a “safety hazard.” However, that appeared not to dissuade Al Arab from doing what he did.

“I won’t walk then. I won’t be walking,” Al Arab added. “And I ran, that’s what I did. I had to. I promised him I was gonna walk with him on the stage.”

As per the TikTok’s caption, Al Arab was even let go by police even when he was supposed to be escorted out. According to him, this was possible due to the reaction of the crowd present at the graduation.

University Addresses The Incident

In a statement shared with WGRZ, the University of Buffalo (UB) addressed the incident.

“Commencement rules are in place for the safety of all those in attendance and to avoid disruptions in the venue, ensuring each graduate is equally provided with a well-deserved moment to individually cross the stage and be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments at UB,” the UB said.

The statement explained that Jean Paul Al Arab, a day after the graduation, apologized to UB. Despite the incident, the graduate father holds no grudge against his alma mater.

“I have nothing against UB,” Al Arab said. “I love UB, I graduated from UB, I’m getting my master’s at UB. It’s a great college. I love my professors — everyone.”

Heartwarmingly, the UB statement ended on a positive note, referring to Al Arab’s infant son.

“The infant, despite crossing the stage in a cap and gown, has not yet earned enough credits to receive a diploma,” the UB wrote. “We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps.”