Scarlett Johansson Roasted by the Internet Following ‘Deficit’ Comment

Former Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is being roasted online over a comment about life outside her famous acting career.

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During her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the actress opened up about her struggles with work-life balance.

“I think actually admitting there is no work-life balance is the first step to kind of getting there in a way,” she explained. “Because it’s not possible. There’s always something that is— there’s a deficit in some area, and I think you have to be— I learned to be more kind to myself. You can’t do all of these things all the time, and so, you know, there’s just like, ‘Is it good enough?”

Almost immediately after the news of the comment broke, critics took to the Internet to slam the actress.

“Scarlett Johansson said maintaining a perfect work-life balance is ‘not possible’ and admitted there is always a ‘deficit’ somewhere in her life,” one critic wrote. “Forbes named Johansson the highest-paid actress of 2025 after she earned $43 million through acting, backend deals, residuals, and business ventures.”



Another critic pointed out, “Scarlett Johansson made $43M last year and is talking about ‘constant deficit’ at home? Girl, most Americans are one paycheck away from homelessness. That’s a deficit. You’ve got a deficit of perspective. We love a working actress, but let’s not pretend balancing a multi-million dollar budget equals struggling to buy diapers or pay rent.”

They also noted, “This isn’t jealousy. It’s calling out tone-deaf millionaire talk while people starve. Read the room, Scarlett.”

Other critics further slammed the actress, asking what she would do if she had work more than 12-hour shifts for nine days straight for less than $10 an hour.

The Actress’s Life Changed When Her Eldest Child Was Born

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson stated that welcoming her eldest child, Rose Dorothy, was a “big turning point” in her life. The milestone “shifted” her priorities and mindset.

“I realized anyway that you can’t really control everything and everything changes all the time,” she continued. “And I found that to be liberating, and it affected how I approached the work that I did.”

The actress went on to note that as a parent, she’s not always popular. However, she said that’s ok, and it’s not about popularity as a parent.

“Somebody once told me, ‘If you’re successful as a parent like 75% of the time, that’s good — if you’re doing 75% of it like right, then you’re winning, which is probably true,'” she added.

Johansson shares Rose with ex Romain Dauriac. She also has a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost. The couple married in 2020.