jason-and-travis-kelce-chug-beers-during-impromptu-graduation-ceremony

The world’s most beloved brothers, NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, are at it again: Chugging beer in public. The prolific ale-guzzlers were honored with diplomas in a surprise commencement at the University of Cincinnati on Thursday during a New Heights podcast event.

In the past, Travis earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies, and Jason a bachelor’s in marketing. However, both opted out of their graduation ceremonies, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Parents Donna and Ed Kelce, beaming with pride, were present at Fifth Third Arena to witness a momentous occasion. University President Dr. Neville Pinto, adorned in full graduation attire, awarded the Kelce brothers their diplomas.

Before snagging his diploma, Travis pre-gamed by sucking down a victory beer. This scored a round of applause from the lively crowd. Dan Hoard, the radio persona for the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Cincinnati, described it aptly as “Receiving a diploma…Travis Kelce style.”

Fans Roast Travis and Jason Kelce For Another Beer Chugging Chapter

However, not everyone was impressed with Travis Kelce’s onstage antics. “I am all for slinging a brew after getting that degree, but anyone else does that and they are shown the door,” one X user pointed out. “This is very cringe,” another added. “They are complicit in mocking the value of their own institution and award,” another wrote, possibly clutching at the pearls around their neck.

Another X user felt the 34-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion should conduct themselves better. “Hey guys, let’s make this all about me. It’s like a child in an adult body,” they wrote. Still, other onlookers felt the anger at the suds sucking was overblown. “The only thing funnier than Travis throwing back that beer is the fake outrage from some of y’all in the comment section,” an X denizen joked.

Meanwhile, Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast X account shared another familiar situation for the bros: confetti raining down on them.

Of course, the University of Cincinnati lavished praise on the brothers for visiting the campus. “A surprise commencement we’ll never forget,” the university posted on X. “Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up their diplomas!”

At the event, Travis displayed his dance skills while recording the podcast. Standing next to his brother on stage, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught moving rhythmically to a marching band version of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s hit, “Shake It Off.”