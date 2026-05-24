famed-social-media-influencer-speaks-out-after-horrifying-accident-inside-her-home

A famed social media influencer has detailed a horrifying accident that occurred while she was home with her two young children.

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Laura Clery took to her social media accounts to speak out about the incident, which she described as the “most terrifying night” of her life as a single mom. Her 600-lb fridge landed on top of her.

While recalling the situation, Clery stated that her 7-year-old, Alfie, was attempting to climb on her fridge when she noticed it “shift slightly” in a way that made her “stomach drop.”

As she was running to push it back in place, the appliance suddenly crashed on her.

“The full weight of it slammed me backward into the kitchen island, pinning my lower back and hips,” Clery wrote on Patreon. “I couldn’t move. I tried to push it off, and it didn’t even slightly budge. It felt like pushing against a building.”

She then stated, “Like, not ‘This will be a funny story later’ bad. This is ‘I might genuinely be in danger right now’ bad.”

Clery also noted that she could when it was getting harder to inhale, and her body was “just slowly deciding to shut down,”

That was when her 5-year-old daughter, Poppy, started to cry.

Clery Announced She’s Ready to Sue the Fridge Installers

In a post, Clery unleashed about the fridge’s installation, stating she was ready to sue those who placed the appliance in her home.

“This is a nearly 600-pound stainless steel French door fridge that was NOT properly mounted into the wall,” she wrote. “Because of that, my 7-year-old was able to pull it forward, and when I tried to push it back, it fell on me and was fully crushing me. It nearly killed me. And it could have absolutely killed my child. This should never have been possible. This was negligence.”

Clery further thanked God for her phone being in her pocket, and she was able to call 911.

Fellow social media influencer and Clery’s ex-husband, Stephen Hilton, also spoke up, writing on his Facebook account, “She literally thought she was dying. Still feeling devastated. Go straight to JAIL, whoever is responsible for this…”