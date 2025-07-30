Universal Studios’ ‘Jurassic Park’ Boat Ride Starts to Sink in Startling Footage

Guests on Universal Orlando’s Jurassic Park River Adventure ride got an unexpected sequel: Jurassic Soak, as they spent 15 minutes sinking in the water—caught on camera by a passenger.

A viral TikTok video, shared on July 11, captures what appears to be a ride malfunction, showing the boat’s bow sinking into the water. The clip depicts several riders drenched as the incident unfolds.

@parksidewithholly Nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday. What’s really scary is if you know what’s going to happen shortly after that bend. 😅 ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely escorted to dry land.

The park-goer, @parksidewithholly, originally shared the footage on June 17 with different sound. However, this more recent version managed to get some viral traction.

‘Jurassic Park’ Boat Ride was Reportedly Back and Running After 15 Minutes

Holly, who was in a boat behind the one that began sinking, explained in the comments that “they straightened it out eventually,” and the issue was resolved within 15 minutes.

The boat leaned sharply, its bow plunging into the water at an alarming 45-degree angle. (Image via TikTok / @parksidewithholly)

The mishap was reportedly caused by a mix-up with the boat’s brakes during its descent into the water. According to Holly’s TikTok comment, park staff compensated the riders involved by providing express passes and bottled water.

According to Universal Orlando Resort’s blog, the Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure debuted in 1999. This fan favorite ride takes visitors on a journey through 1.5 million gallons of water aboard (supposedly) free-floating boats. The adventure culminates in a heart-pounding final drop—an 85-foot plunge at a steep 55-degree angle.

Meanwhile, the clip’s comments section was full of internet denizens poking fun at the slippery situation.

“Relax… It’s just gonna take you through the 4D experience!!!” one top comment read. “This is literally one of my nightmares, imagine having to swim with the animatronics,” a second onlooker added. “Dinosaurs were here first! This is their habitat! Probably got annoyed with boats floating by every 2 minutes,” another jokester wrote.

Of course, at least one onlooker took it out on everyone’s least favorite vacationers: the infamous Disney Adults.

“Disney Adults Watching This: Oh, This Would NEVER Happen At Disney,” they quipped.