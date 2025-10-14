Universal Studios Epic Universe’s Roller Coaster Reopens 2 Weeks After Guest’s Death

A Universal Studios Epic Universe roller coaster reopened just weeks after a park guest died after they were found unresponsive on the ride.

Stardust Riders was shut down on Sept. 17 after 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was discovered unresponsive while in the front seat of the roller coaster. He was pronounced dead not long after being rushed to a nearby Orlando hospital.

Universal Studios has updated operating procedures and signage for the roller coaster to include safety warnings and physical eligibility rules.

The New York Post also reported that Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, revealed an extensive review of the roller coaster was done before the reopening. The review showed that the ride was operating normally when Zavala died.

Zavala, who was using a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury, was sitting in the front of the ride. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries while on the ride. Eye-witness accounts revealed that he was bloody while slumped over mid-ride.

The Zavala Family’s Attorney Believes Universal Studios Epic Universe Missed ‘Multiple Warning Signs’ Regarding the Roller Coaster’s Safety Issues

While speaking to Florida Today, the attorney representing the Zavala family, Ben Crump, accused Universal Studios Epic Universe of missing “multiple warning signs” regarding the roller coaster’s safety.

Crump also accused the park employees of being unprepared ot handle such an emergency.

The attorney further shared that his own investigative team found that Zavala had multiple blows to the head. He also appeared to have multiple lacerations.

“The multiple Stardust Racers riders who have come forward to the family and our office lead us to believe that Kevin’s case was not an isolated incident,” Crump added.

Zavaala’s parents said all they want is answers about what led to the situation so they can be “at peace.”